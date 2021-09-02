Gateway Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,881 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

