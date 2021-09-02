Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 4.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 86,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,365,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

