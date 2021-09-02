Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Update

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 21,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gannett will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 478.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

