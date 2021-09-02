Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

