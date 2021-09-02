Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $188,518.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Gameswap has a market cap of $10.70 million and $188,518.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00813498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047564 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

