GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GBL traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $734.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

