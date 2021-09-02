Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $850,661.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

