Fundamental Research Increases Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Price Target to C$0.31

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.31 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 169.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LMR opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 94.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

