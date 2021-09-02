Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.42

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 32535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,082,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

