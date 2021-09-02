Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Shares Down 4.4%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

