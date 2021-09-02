FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys $11,490.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $11,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Elizabeth Sandler acquired 500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 1,680,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.