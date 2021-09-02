Frax Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $314.36 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

