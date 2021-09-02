Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 16,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. 82,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after buying an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

