Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.09.

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

FNV opened at $145.04 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

