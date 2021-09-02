Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $14,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $1,225,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

