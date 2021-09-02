Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Forestar Group worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,294,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

