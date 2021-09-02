Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report sales of $32.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.41 billion and the lowest is $30.89 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $34.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $127.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,905,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,717,250. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.