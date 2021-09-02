Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.
In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,001. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
