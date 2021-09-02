Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,001. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

