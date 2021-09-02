Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDYPY. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $99.06 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.