Flow Price Hits $25.57 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Flow has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $211.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.57 or 0.00051482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

