Flixxo Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,767.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $52,767.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00816990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

