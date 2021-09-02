Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,560,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

