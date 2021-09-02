Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.99 million.Five Below also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,105. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 12 month low of $112.43 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

