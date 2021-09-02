Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. Five Below has a 12 month low of $112.43 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

