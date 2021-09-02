FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.65

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.65 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

