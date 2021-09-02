First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

MYFW opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.