First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,406 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 1.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $59,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $54.13. 320,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

