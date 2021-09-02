First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in August

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.