First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Position Lifted by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF comprises about 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ACG Wealth owned about 0.07% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 9,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

