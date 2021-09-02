First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.24.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

