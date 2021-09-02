First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CME Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.05. 21,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.21. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.