First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 111,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,600,505. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

