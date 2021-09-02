First National Trust Co Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 87.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QCOM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 128,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

