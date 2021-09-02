First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 15,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.