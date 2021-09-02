First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914,290 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $104,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

FHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.53 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

