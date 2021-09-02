First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.