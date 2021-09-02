First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FBNC opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

