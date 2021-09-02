FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,592. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FireEye presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 133,878 shares of company stock worth $2,400,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

