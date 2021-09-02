FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Lowered to $20.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information security company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

FEYE stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 133,878 shares of company stock worth $2,400,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter worth $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $444,561,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 26.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after buying an additional 878,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

