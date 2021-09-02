FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FINV. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:FINV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 14,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

