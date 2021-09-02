Financial Review: Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) vs. Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 15.91 $380.30 million $9.78 33.44 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ubiquiti and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus price target of $223.33, indicating a potential downside of 31.72%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 31.97% -277.26% 70.06% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS. Its solutions include Transportation, Backhaul, Government, Video Surveillance, Wireless Broadband / ISP, and Enterprise WLAN. The company was founded on May 5, 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

