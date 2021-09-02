Financial Review: HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) versus Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HireQuest and Tapinator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 61.57% 19.01% 12.66% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and Tapinator’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million 18.13 $5.36 million N/A N/A Tapinator $4.45 million 2.88 N/A N/A N/A

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Summary

HireQuest beats Tapinator on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

