Financial Comparison: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) versus AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 47.86%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 2.91 $15.68 million $2.06 13.50 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 9.89% 7.77% 0.86% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on November 23, 1993 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

