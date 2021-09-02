Financial Comparison: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Envestnet alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Envestnet and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 2 3 1 2.57 Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $81.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $43.07, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Envestnet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.33 -$3.11 million $1.74 45.59 Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.67 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -44.00

Envestnet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.46% 11.91% 5.23% Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31%

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.