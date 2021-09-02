Financial Analysis: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) vs. Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 8.67 $187.10 million $3.71 18.02 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 71.92% 12.06% 6.48% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50 Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus target price of $70.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Risk & Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Great Portland Estates on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

