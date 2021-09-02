Filecoin Price Hits $78.45 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and $749.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $78.45 or 0.00160574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00137125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.86 or 0.07587071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.96 or 0.99845294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01004093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00787468 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 101,253,409 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

