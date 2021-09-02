Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,191 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

