Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,294,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

