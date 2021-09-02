Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 11,132 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

