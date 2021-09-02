Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 102,144 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

